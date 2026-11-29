If there's a super-booster out there in the Palmetto State, now's the time to write the check and rip the cord out of the wall on the Shane Beamer era at South Carolina.

With a prohibitive buyout believed to be the sticking point behind the Gamecocks' inability to move on from their sixth-year coach, Saturday's 21-17 loss at Clemson in the final seconds should be the final, pain-inducing nail in the coffin to coax someone to privately fund a change.

If it doesn't happen now, South Carolina will be in the same predicament next season with the buyout only a few million dollars less.

Down to a walk-on, third-team quarterback and a run-only fourth-stringer, Clemson duct-taped a game plan together that was enough to send the Gamecocks to their third straight loss with a touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Trent Pearman's second scoring toss capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive spanning 2:30. Coming into the finale, Clemson hadn't registered a touchdown pass as an offense in November, and by his own admission, Dabo Swinney said it wasn't the season the Tigers had envisioned.

Still, it was enough to beat the Gamecocks, a team that was ranked 17th in the country a couple of weeks ago before an embarrassing 28-point loss to Arkansas, another laugher at home against Georgia and Saturday's collapse in Death Valley.

Beamer blows another double-digit lead

For the eighth time since ending the 2022 season with a Gator Bowl setback against Notre Dame, the Gamecocks squandered a double-digit lead during a loss. LaNorris Sellers pushed South Carolina's lead to 10 midway through the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brady Hunt.

From there, a feeling this program experiences far too often under Beamer set in: the Gamecocks flatlined.

Over their next five possessions, South Carolina ran 29 plays for 89 yards. Beamer's choice to go for it on fourth-and-goal at Clemson's 4-yard line the next time the Gamecocks got the ball backfired after DJ Black dropped a pass in the end zone.

After that drop and a failed fourth-down opportunity later in the quarter, those who have followed this program under Beamer knew what was coming.

South Carolina lost a 27-point halftime lead vs. Texas A&M (2025)

Lost a 17-point lead vs. Kentucky (2026)

Lost a 17-point lead vs. LSU (2024)

Lost a 16-point lead vs. Mississippi State (2026)

Lost a 14-point lead vs. Notre Dame (2022)

Lost an 11-point lead vs. Georgia (2023)

Lost a 10-point lead vs. Florida (2023)

Lost a 10-point lead vs. Clemson (2026)

Beamer is now 39-36 overall with the Gamecocks, including a 20-29 mark in the SEC. He enjoyed a pair of top-25 finishes in 2022 and 2024 and won a bowl game in Charlotte to highlight his first season in 2021, but is just 10-15 over his last 25 games, even worse against Power Four opponents.

His passion for the Gamecocks was never a question after former AD Ray Tanner hired him in 2020 as a first-time head coach, but the program has given him six seasons of sample size to build a dependable winner, and it hasn't happened.

With the playoff expanding to 24 teams in 2027, it's imperative that athletic director Jeremiah Donati gets this right and puts someone else in charge, especially given the likelihood that this team will lose its top two players, who made the last couple of seasons watchable at times.