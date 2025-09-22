UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark died unexpectedly Sunday evening, nearly two weeks after suffering a "medical emergency," the university announced. Clark, who turned 50 in August, joined Scott Frost's staff with the Knights during the offseason after a five-year stint as Appalachian State's coach.

Clark suffered the medical emergency earlier this month during UCF's bye week on Sept. 9 and remained hospitalized in stable condition.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," said UCF coach Scott Frost in a statement. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Frost said last week that Alex Farah, an offensive quality control coach and Clark's "handpicked assistant," would assume the offensive line coach role with the team during Clark's absence.

Clark went 40-24 at his alma mater but was fired in December 2024 after the program's first losing campaign since 2013 -- its last season as a member of the Football Championship Subdiviison. Clark previously served as the Mountaineers' offensive line coach over a four-year stretch prior to his promotion, replacing Eli Drinkwitz.

"We are heartbroken by Shawn's passing," said UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir. "He brought passion, integrity, and a genuine love for people to everything he did. Shawn will be remembered not only for his impact on the game of football, but also for the relationships he built and the example he set as a husband and father. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife and children during this difficult time."

Drinkwitz and former North Carolina coach Mack Brown recently expressed support for Clark, mentioning the strength of his family.

"Things like this put football into perspective," Frost said this month. "We love it, it's what we do and we spend a lot of time at it, but there's bigger things happening in life."

Clark was promoted to Appalachian State's coach after the 2019 season. He won three bowl games with the Mountaineers and twice reached the conference championship game before being received of his duties and ultimately landing on Frost's staff at UCF. His offensive lines at Appalachian State were twice recognized as Joe Moore Award nominees as a top-15 unit nationally.

A native of West Virginia, Clark played for the Mountaineers from 1994 to 1998 before beginning his coaching career and eventually making his way back to Boone, North Carolina.