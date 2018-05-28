Shea Patterson: Ole Miss 'could only keep it together so much' after Hugh Freeze scandal

Shea Patterson has been working out, preparing for a quarterback battle at Michigan that is sure to have an impact on the way the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race will play out in 2018. After being ruled immediately eligible to play for the Wolverines this fall by the NCAA, Patterson opened up about his decision to leave Ole Miss in an interview with ESPN.

One interesting takeaway was Patterson's reflection on the state of the Ole Miss team after Hugh Freeze resigned amid personal scandal in July 2017, shortly before the start of fall camp.

"I love Coach Freeze, but I just wish things had gone differently," Patterson told ESPN's Edward Aschoff. "That ultimately affected us as a team. We could only keep it together so much."

Patterson also said that Ole Miss led him to believe that there was "no way" the Rebels were going to receive a bowl ban for the 2018 season after the school self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017 in the wake of the NCAA's investigation into violations by the football program. After the NCAA's report came out and penalties were handed down -- including an additional postseason ban for 2018 and scholarship reductions -- Patterson transferred to Michigan in December 2017.

The transfer process for Patterson and other Ole Miss players has been complicated. The players claim they were misled on the seriousness of the NCAA's case against the football program in an effort to prevent them from leaving. Ole Miss didn't agree, and initially refused to support Patterson's request for a non-graduate transfer waiver that would allow him to play in 2018. Eventually a new waiver was worked out with Ole Miss, and now Patterson does not have to sit out the entire fall before playing for the Wolverines.