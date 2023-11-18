Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited Friday's game against Washington State near the midway point in the second quarter with an unspecified injury. Sanders was seen heading to the locker room following the Buffaloes' sixth offensive possession of the night.

Sanders was previously hurt during a strip-sack on the Buffaloes' second offensive possession, which Washington State DE Brennan Jackson returned 40 yards the other way for a touchdown. Sanders was replaced for one possession by backup quarterback Ryan Staub before returning.

Sanders then led a three-play, 49-yard drive that was capped with a 45-yard touchdown pass to two-way star Travis Hunter. On the touchdown pass, Sansders broke the Colorado single-season passing record, surpassing Sefo Liufau's mark of 3,200 yards set in 2014.

Sanders returned to the field at the start of the third quarter in street clothes. He finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards and the score to Hunter. However, he was sacked four times, perpetuating a common theme throughout the season.

This game is viewed as a bowl elimination game for someone. The winner of this has a chance to clinch a postseason berth next weekend against a top-25 opponent, but the loser will be looking ahead to 2024. Colorado started the season 3-0 but is in danger of dropping its seventh game in the last eight contests in Year 1 of the Deion Sanders era.