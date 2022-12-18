Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders, sons of former Jackson State coach and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, have entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central 41-34 in overtime on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl, which serves as the HBCU national championship game. It was the Tigers' only loss of the season.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 3,383 yards and 36 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in 2022, including 349 yards and four touchdowns in the loss on Saturday. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Where will Shedeur go? That shouldn't be hard to figure out as Deion suggested that his star quarterback son would be transferring to Colorado during his introductory press conference.

"This is your quarterback," Sanders said. "He's going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He's going to have to earn it."

Shilo Sanders played defensive back for the Tigers this year, notching 10 tackles and one interception. The 6-foot, 195-pounder was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019 who spent his first two seasons at South Carolina. He had 32 tackles in two years with the Gamecocks (2019-20) before transferring to Jackson State.

Deion did not go so far as to insinuate Shilo would be following him to Boulder, Colorado, though one would have to assume the elder Sanders sibling will being joining the revamped Buffaloes program under the direction of their father.

"We got a few positions already taken care of because I'm bringing my luggage with me. And it's Louis [Vuitton]," said Deion Sanders. "I'm coming. And when I get here, it's going to be changed. So I want y'all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal, and get whatever you're going to get. Because if more of you jump in, the more room you make."