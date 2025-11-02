Sherrone Moore's tenure as Michigan's coach has featured some incredible highs, most notably a pair of victories over hated rival Ohio State, but the Wolverines have also struggled to make themselves legitimate contenders in the Big Ten due to an offense that hasn't been up to par.

Given Moore is an offensive coach, that's a considerable concern for Michigan fans who haven't been impressed by their output in big games. Their early road losses this season at Oklahoma and USC saw the Wolverines' offense sputter, scoring just 13 points in each contest. The 6-2 Wolverines won by 11 against arch-rival Michigan State last week and are currently in a dogfight with Purdue at home. Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite vs. Purdue.

With star freshman Bryce Underwood now under center, the expectation for a more explosive passing attack hasn't materialized in their biggest games, and the temperature has steadily risen for Moore's seat in Ann Arbor. That hit a fever pitch on Saturday night when the Wolverines found themselves locked in a defensive struggle at home with a Purdue team that hasn't won a Big Ten game since 2023.

Another poor offensive performance led to Wolverines fans wondering if it might be time to make a change, and the cost to do so wouldn't be anything close to what we've seen a number of other big programs shell out to get rid of a coach this season.

Sherrone Moore buyout, contract details

Moore's contract pays him $5.5 million in base salary and additional compensation annually, running through 2029 -- with a $500,000 retention bonus each season. His buyout is 75% of the base and additional compensation for the remainder of his contract.

That means if Moore was fired during the 2025 campaign, Michigan would pay him $16.5 million (including what he's been paid already this season), and if they fire him after this season, they would owe him $12.375 million for the final three years of his contract. Moore's contract also includes the obligation to seek alternative employment, where any amount earned there will offset Michigan's buyout payments.

For Michigan, that is a relative drop in the bucket. With NCAA penalties having already been handed out for the sign-stealing scandal, if the Wolverines want to re-enter the coaching carousel, Moore's buyout is a minor impediment to doing so.

The biggest possible concern with firing Moore wouldn't be money, but instead would be whether Underwood would explore options in the transfer portal due to a coaching change. The new reality of college football is that, like in the pros, you probably need to at least discuss a coaching change with your top stars to take their temperature on bringing in a new staff.

If Michigan is confident in their star quarterback sticking around, then Moore may need to finish with a flourish this season.