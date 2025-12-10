Sherrone Moore's tenure as Michigan's coach came to an abrupt end on Wednesday after he was fired. Moore was terminated for cause by the school after an internal investigation concluded the Wolverines' coach had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

"Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Moore was tabbed Michigan's coach at the conclusion of the 2023 season after Jim Harbaugh departed to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished 16-8 (11-6 in Big Ten play) in his two seasons with the program. Moore had been on Michigan's staff since the 2018 campaign, when he was hired as the tight end coach.

As of Dec. 1, per USA Today's college football salary database, Moore's buyout was listed at $13.89 million. That number is the second-lowest among all listed coaches from the Big Ten. Of note, USC coach Lincoln Riley and Northwestern coach David Braun did not have a buyout listed on the site. Because Moore was fired for cause, Michigan could be off the hook for some (or all) of his buyout, though cases like this have ended in court battles in the past.

Moore is the fourth coach from the Big Ten to be fired, joining DeShaun Foster (UCLA), James Franklin (Penn State) and Jonathan Smith (Michigan State).

Moore's contract at Michigan was set to pay $5.5 million in base salary and additional compensation annually through the 2029 season -- with a $500,000 retention bonus each season.

The original buyout was 75% of the base and additional compensation for the remainder of his contract. Moore's contract with Michigan also included the obligation to seek alternative employment, where any amount earned would offset Michigan's buyout payments.