Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has resolved the criminal case stemming from his December arrest by pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges. The plea, entered Friday in Washtenaw County District Court, comes after months of legal proceedings and precedes a scheduled sentencing on April 14, according to ESPN.

Moore, 40, accepted responsibility for misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing. Under the plea agreement, the more serious charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering were dismissed.

The case traces back to Dec. 10, when Moore was arrested following an incident at the home of a now-former football staff member. Prosecutors alleged Moore entered the residence and threatened the woman with kitchen utensils. His arrest came hours after Michigan officials terminated him for violating university policy, citing an inappropriate relationship with the staffer during his two-year tenure as head coach.

Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, argued that the original arrest warrant contained misleading information, particularly regarding Moore's professional relationship with the staff member. A Franks hearing in February highlighted omissions in the warrant that raised questions about its reliability. The dismissal of the more serious charges reflected these legal concerns.

Moore's bond conditions remain in place, including a no-contact order with the staff member. Following the dismissal of the felony charge, Moore's attorney requested the removal of a tether, but the court denied the request while leaving open the possibility of reconsideration after authorities interview him, according to ESPN.

Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach in 2024, compiled a 16-8 record over two seasons. His abrupt firing has prompted a broader review of the university's athletic department. Interim President Domenico Grasso confirmed in December that Michigan retained Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block to conduct an independent investigation into the department's culture, conduct, and procedures. Grasso emphasized that any further actions would be based on credible evidence.

The staff member involved in the case no longer works for Michigan, as her contract expired Feb. 28 and was not renewed.