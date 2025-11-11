Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has spent much of this season quietly consulting one of college football's greatest minds: retired Alabama coach Nick Saban. The connection has become a touchstone for Moore as he navigates a pivotal three-game stretch that could define the Wolverines' College Football Playoff hopes.

"I try to call him every two months, a month," Moore said Monday. "... Why not take advice from somebody you consider the G.O.A.T. of college football?"

Moore began building his connection with Saban after Michigan's 2023 national championship run, which included a CFP semifinal win over Alabama at the Rose Bowl -- the last game of Saban's legendary coaching career that included seven national championships. Through a mutual connection with current Michigan associate coach Biff Poggi, Moore reached out shortly after taking the Michigan job in February 2024 and established regular communication.

"I remember him talking about, 'You know, I really didn't like your guys' game plan against us. You guys shifted and motioned every play; it was annoying,'" Moore said. "And I was like, 'Thanks, coach, I appreciate it.' But as much as I could, tried to get as much information from him as possible. And that's really where the connection's grown."

The mentorship comes as Moore, now deep into his second year at Michigan, faces a stretch that could define both the program and his tenure. The Wolverines (8-2) play Northwestern in a neutral-site game at Wrigley Field in Chicago this Saturday, then travel to Maryland before closing the season against rival Ohio State. A clean sweep in these games would likely secure a CFP berth and could also put Michigan, currently 5-1 in conference play, in position for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, depending on tiebreakers involving Oregon and USC, who also each have one conference loss.

It's not out of reach, considering the Wolverines have owned the Buckeyes in recent years, winning four straight in the historic rivalry. Michigan's odds to make the CFP sit at +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sherrone Moore under pressure to win big at Michigan

Despite the opportunity, skepticism still surrounds Moore. His first season ended 8-5 after taking over from Jim Harbaugh, and this year Michigan is 0-2 against teams currently ranked nationally. The offense, led by No. 1 recruit and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood -- rumored to have signed an NIL deal worth up to $10 million -- has struggled to produce consistently, ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten in points per game (28.1).

Underwood has thrown for just 185.7 yards per game with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, showing flashes of talent but also the growing pains typical of a freshman quarterback with limited talent at receiver.

Meanwhile, star running back Justice Haynes remains week-to-week with a right foot injury, having been sidelined prior to Michigan's bye week for the 21-16 win against Purdue. Haynes ranks second nationally with 122.4 rushing yards per game and averages 7.1 yards per carry, fourth-best among running backs with at least 100 attempts this season.

Combined with the high expectations placed on Underwood and a roster heavily invested in recruiting and development, these offensive struggles have intensified scrutiny of Moore's leadership. The focus is on whether he can translate his experience -- and lessons drawn from Saban -- into consistent on-field success.

While the Wolverines' path to the playoff is still very much alive, the upcoming games will test Moore's adjustments, game management and the ability of his young roster to perform under pressure. How Michigan finishes the season could set the tone for both its postseason prospects and also for the perception of Moore's overall trajectory as coach in Ann Arbor.