The former Michigan football executive assistant who felt unprotected by the university and accused ex-coach Sherrone Moore of exploitation is continuing to share her side of the story. Paige Shiver said Friday during an interview on Good Morning America that she endured manipulative barbs from Moore over a near four-year relationship she describes as an "open secret" within the athletics department.

Shiver said what began as a consensual relationship turned into a power-driven pairing that she could not free herself from due to Moore's position. She said he would threaten suicide every time she attempted to end the relationship.

Shiver said Moore "had complete control over me" and "every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to get out of even Michigan, he always had a way to pull me in and make me feel that I couldn't leave him because he was so miserable without me."

Moore was arrested following an incident at the home of Shiver in December. Prosecutors alleged Moore entered the residence and threatened her with kitchen utensils. He pleaded no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device and under the agreement, more serious charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering were dismissed.

Earlier this month, Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation and a $1,000 fine for two misdemeanor charges related to the confrontation.

Going back to that day in December in the hours following his firing, Shiver said she asked Moore to leave her residence several times.

"He's [6-foot-4] and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me, saying I ruined his life and is crying," Shiver told GMA. "He's not listening to me. And it's like he knew he had control over me. He knew he had power over me."

Shiver's latest statements echo a previous description of the pair's relationship she detailed through the Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group, acknowledging "years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation" from Moore and that Michigan failed to protect its employee from such actions.

Shiver's first public statement in March said she "felt pressured, intimidated and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace, let alone at a public university" due to her position as a "subordinate employee" under a "powerful head coach" at Michigan.

She told GMA that members of Michigan's coaching staff often instructed her to be Moore's emotional support system and said "no one cared about my feelings" when detailing the situation.

Timeline of events

Date Event Dec. 10, 2025 Sherrone Moore is arrested following an incident at a staff member's home in Pittsfield Township. Prosecutors allege he entered the residence and made threats. Later that day Michigan fires Moore, citing violations of university policy tied to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Dec. 12, 2025 The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office files formal charges, including third-degree home invasion (felony), stalking, breaking and entering (or entering without breaking), malicious use of a telecommunications device, and trespassing. March 7, 2026 Moore reaches a plea deal, agreeing to plead no contest to misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. More serious charges are dismissed. April 14, 2026 Moore is scheduled to 18 months probation and a fine for the two misdemeanor charges.

Shiver denied a relationship existed between the two during an October meeting with Michigan's HR department.

Michigan addressed Shiver's claims to GMA with the following statement, per ABC News: "The University of Michigan terminated Sherrone Moore promptly upon discovering his undisclosed workplace relationship with a direct report. His conduct violated university policy, and we expect more from our leaders. The University of Michigan is committed to ensuring a professional and respectful workplace for all members of its community."

Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, told ABC News "Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter" when reached for comment.