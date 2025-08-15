The NCAA finally made an official ruling on Michigan's sign-stealing scandal from the 2023 season on Friday, handing down multiple show-cause penalties for Jim Harbaugh, Connor Stalions and Sherrone Moore while opting for a monetary fine and loss of postseason revenue rather than an outright postseason ban for Michigan football.

Moore also faces a three-game suspension, as the NCAA accepted Michigan's plan to suspend Moore for two games this season in Weeks 3 and 4, but the NCAA added a third game, suspending Moore for the first game of the 2026 season. That means Moore will not be on the sidelines for the following three Michigan games over the next two years:

Sept. 13, 2025: Central Michigan at Michigan

Sept. 20, 2025: Michigan at Nebraska

Sept. 5, 2026: Western Michigan at Michigan (in Germany)

Losing Moore for two home games against directional Michigan schools shouldn't have a significant impact on the Wolverines' ability to win those games as heavy favorites. The road game at Nebraska in Week 4 of this season is, by a wide margin, the toughest of the three games Moore will miss, but the Michigan staff will be able to use the Central Michigan game the week before as a test run to get comfortable in all their shifting responsibilities with Moore out.

Moore will be on the sideline for the two biggest nonconference games on Michigan's schedule in 2025 and 2026, as his suspension this year doesn't start until the week after Michigan travels to Norman to face Oklahoma, and he'll be back for the Week 2 rematch in Ann Arbor in 2026.