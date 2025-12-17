With Michigan's coaching search in full swing following the recent firing of Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have much to accomplish ahead of the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl matchup with Texas. For Moore, however, the legal process is underway after his firing and arrest.

The situation for Moore intensified quickly in the hours after his firing when he allegedly threatened to kill himself and blamed the victim for "ruining his life," leading to his arrest. While the three charges Moore faces are serious, including felony home invasion, he is unlikely to face prison time according to legal experts. Police charged Moore with home invasion in the third degree, stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking. The most serious of the charges is home invasion, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Moore is accused of "unlawfully entering the victim's residence to commit the crime of stalking and committing that crime while in the residence." The charges of stalking and breaking and entering are both misdemeanors, carrying maximum sentences of one year and 90 days in jail, respectively.

The Michigan employee who engaged in the "inappropriate relationship" with Moore has not been fired by the university due to policy regarding supervisor-employee relationships, the school said in a statement to USA Today.

Under Michigan Policy 201.97, "a Supervisor may not, implicitly or explicitly, initiate or attempt to initiate an intimate relationship with a supervisee over whom they exercise supervisory authority as defined in Section III. A. of this Policy."

The policy indicates no retaliation is allowed against an employee who reports a violation of the school's protocols for intimate relationship.

"Retaliation against a person who reports a potential violation under this policy, assists someone with a report of a violation, or participates in any manner in an investigation or in the resolution of a report made under this policy is strictly prohibited," the university's policy said. "Retaliation includes, but is not limited to threats, intimidation, reprisals and/or adverse action related to an individual's employment or education. Adverse action may include inappropriately unfavorable treatment of others as the result of the Intimate Relationship.

"The University will take appropriate steps to ensure a person who in good faith reports, or participates in an investigation pursuant to this policy will not be subject to retaliation."

Coaches react to Moore's firing

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been in contact with Moore since his arrest, and described the situation as a "tragedy" for all parties. Harbaugh hired Moore at Michigan in 2018 as the Wolverines' tight ends coach before promoting him to co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

Two years later, Moore worked as Michigan's exclusive play-caller. He later served as Michigan's acting head coach for one game after Harbaugh accepted a three-game suspension regarding the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.

"Just praying for all, concerned," Harbaugh said on The Dan Patrick Show. "I love my alma mater, I love Michigan, but I love the Chargers too, and I'd be doing a disservice if I wasn't putting all my focus on this game, this is the most important game for us."

Wolverines interim coach Biff Poggi said Monday he has spent most of the last few days with "lots of arms around shoulders, lot of listening" to his players and was directed by Manuel to simply be there for them as a show of love and support.

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poggi said. "A lot of ... first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we're in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we're trying to work through that."

Moore's firing came one week after Michigan welcomed the 11th-best 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. And now, all of those newcomers face decisions. The traditional, one-time transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2, but the NCAA also provides a two-week additional window that starts five days after a new coach is hired at a program.

"I don't know that you can prepare for something like this," Poggi said. "It's been complicated. I want to listen to them. I want to understand what the kids are feeling and what their parents are feeling, and so a lot of listening, and there's been a wide range of emotions, and we are going through those steps".

Michigan finished 8-5 in Moore's debut season before improving to 9-3 this year. The Wolverines had a chance to be in the final College Football Playoff discussion during rivalry weekend prior to a loss to the Buckeyes.