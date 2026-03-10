Days after former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore reached a plea deal for two misdemeanor charges stemming from his firing in December, his former assistant -- identified as Paige Shiver -- released her first public statement on the situation to the Detroit Free Press.

Shiver, 32, said through the Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group on Monday that she battled "years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation" from Moore and that Michigan failed to protect its employee from such actions. The statement claims Shiver "felt pressured, intimidated and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace, let alone at a public university" due to her position as a "subordinate employee" under a "powerful head coach" at Michigan.

According to the statement provided to the Detroit Free Press, Shiver's attorneys said that "institutions entrusted with the education and safety of students and employees have a fundamental duty to ensure that power is never used to exploit or silence others. A thorough and transparent investigation into this conduct -- and any related institutional failures — must occur. Our client came forward at tremendous personal cost because she believes that silence allows abuse of power to continue."

Shiver did not detail her relationship with the former Michigan coach in the statement. Her attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, told the media outlet Moore "took advantage of a younger, female employee." The statement also referenced comments from athletic director Warde Manuel in December when he called the relationship between Moore and Shiver a violation of university policy and that Shiver might not have been the only employee who endured "inappropriate" behavior from her superior.

"The University of Michigan is one of the prominent institutions in the world, but there's a culture in the athletic department that has hurt Ms. Shiver and others," Stroth said. "Leadership knew and failed to act to protect her. This isn't something that happened overnight -- it happened over a long period of time."

TMZ Sports reported last week that Shiver's Michigan contract expired this spring and that she left her position as an executive assistant within the athletic department. Shiver reportedly made $58,025 during the 2024 season before her salary increased to $90,000 in 2025 prior to her alleged affair with Moore becoming public.

By accepting a plea deal last week, Moore avoided stronger charges of home invasion, breaking and entering and stalking after taking responsibility for misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing.

His initial arrest on Dec. 10, 2025, came hours after he was terminated at Michigan, before he allegedly entered Shiver's residence and threatened her with kitchen utensils. Moore later threatened to kill himself to Shiver, according to prosecutors.

"I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life," Moore allegedly told Shiver.

Moore was hired as Michigan's coach in 2024 following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went 16-8 over two seasons, and his firing in December prompted a broader review of the university's athletic department.

Interim president Domenico Grasso said Michigan retained Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block to conduct an independent investigation into the department's culture, conduct and procedures.