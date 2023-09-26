Colorado safety Shilo Sanders is questionable for the Buffaloes' home game against No. 8 USC on Saturday. Sanders had to visit the emergency room after a 42-6 loss against No. 9 Oregon. The Buffaloes defensive back said in a postgame video that he was urinating blood after falling on his kidney while delivering a tackle -- one of seven takedowns on the day. Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the father of Shilo Sanders, said that his condition was improving.

"He's doing better," Deion Sanders said. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively."

Sanders is second on the team with 26 tackles. He has also returned one interception for a touchdown. The senior started his career at South Carolina and for his father at Jackson State where he earned All-SWAC honors in 2021.

Losing Sanders against would be a devastating blow as the Buffaloes work through the loss of cornerback Travis Hunter in the secondary. If Sanders can't go, Colorado could turn to Southern Utah tranfser Rodrick Ward, who has appeared in all four games with three tackles against TCU.

The Ducks exploded for 282 yards passing and 8.1 yards per pass attempt against the overmatched Buffaloes secondary. They now face reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams who is averaging 300 yards passing per game and an absurd 11.9 yards per attempt. Colorado is a 21.5-point underdog against USC.