Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period across college football, but Jackson State coach Deion Sanders received another big addition to his team via transfer on Tuesday evening. Sanders' son, Shilo, announced on his Twitter account that he has transferred to the Tigers to play for his father.

Shilo recently entered the transfer portal from South Carolina, where he finished his redshirt freshman season. "Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I'm joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field," wrote Shilo, who previously played for his father at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

A member of the 2019 class, Shilo was ranked as the No. 62 cornerback and No. 665 overall recruit for that cycle. He chose the Gamecocks over Colorado State and others. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 after South Carolina's season ended with a loss to Kentucky.

Shilo will not be coach Prime Time's only son playing at Jackson State. Sanders' younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, is also committed to play for the Tigers as a member of the 2021 class. Shedeur is a four-star quarterback and the No. 35 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.