Showtime's 'A Season with Navy Football' will debut in September
The series will follow the Navy football program throughout the 2017 season
Showtime Sports' "A Season With" series is returning in September for its third installment, and this year the show will follow the Navy Midshipmen as they play out their 2017 season.
"This is a tremendous opportunity through the extraordinary exposure of Showtime to share the character and impact of Navy football to the nation," said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk. "These stories have never before been told to the public, and they will highlight the dedication and commitment reflected by our coaches and midshipmen who represent this program. Showtime is big time in telling the inside story, and they will make these weekly episodes something you won't want to miss."
It will certainly be an interesting change of direction for the show. While the first two seasons chronicled two big-time college football programs in Notre Dame and Florida State, taking us behind the scenes to see how life works for coaches and the players. Now, at Navy, we'll get the same view into a very different approach to college athletics.
The series will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.
