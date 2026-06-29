Six burning QB questions from Manning Passing Academy: Where Arch stands, who popped and who didn't

Thibodaux, Louisiana -- The annual Manning Passing Academy is not the place to make sweeping draft declarations, but it is the best offseason setting to see college football's top quarterbacks throw in the same environment.

That made Arch Manning the obvious headliner, but hardly the only takeaway from what I watched Friday. Manning still looks on schedule -- though not fully baked -- entering another massive season at Texas, while Julian Sayin, KaMario Taylor, CJ Bailey, CJ Carr and others offered their own reasons to keep watching as the 2026 season approaches.

Here are the answers to six questions that were presented after the Manning Passing Academy.

1. Where is Arch actually at right now?

Now heading into his fourth year of college and his second season as a full-time starter in Austin, Arch Manning's development appears to be right on track as the once-heralded No. 1 overall prospect approaches another season of familiar sky-high expectations.

If there's anything to take from Manning's showing this weekend, it's that he possesses all the physical traits to be a high-level starter on Sundays. There are also signs, even in this setting, that he's still developing the type of consistency as a passer that would allow him to have immediate success in the NFL.

Although there's been chatter about potentially coming back for one more season following 2026, if Manning can continue to build on his late-season 2025 performances, it will almost certainly be time to join the Sunday ranks. My top-line takeaway is that he looks the part of a Day 1 draft pick, but do not think the the 22-year-old looked like he'd ably start an NFL game today. That's to be expected -- 2026 first-rounders Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson will not debut as starters -- but it does help contextualize that Arch is still a work-in-progress.

2. Who made you look up from your notebook?

KaMario Taylor -- and I'm not sure there's a close second.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the former top 100 prospect from Macon, Mississippi, is a unique athletic specimen. One of the highest-ranked Mississippi State signees of the modern era, Taylor is a fluid athlete with explosive arm strength that was superior to every other passer in attendance.

Taylor unquestionably has the ability to develop into one of college football's most electric playmakers if he can steadily improve as a passer this upcoming season while maintaining the ability to stress defenses with his speed, athleticism and power as a runner. He made two starts in 2025 and gave Mississippi State fans plenty to be excited about. His future is super bright.

Taylor stands to be Mississippi State's most exciting QB since Nick Fitzgerald -- or maybe even Dak Prescott. Getty Images

3. Did Julian Sayin look better than the last time we saw him?

Julian Sayin was in the Heisman Trophy conversation until Indiana got after him in the Big Ten Championship, where Sayin was 21-for-29 with an interception as Ohio State lost to Indiana. And then in the College Football Playoff, Miami really got after him and Sayin suddenly looked every bit the part of a redshirt freshman: his worst completion percentage of the season (63), two interceptions and five sacks.

We need to wait for a Week 2 trip to Texas to see whether those battles strengthened Sayin, but I really liked what I saw this weekend. Typically lauded with friendly descriptors like "polished" or "accurate," I think there's more there than meets the eye with regard to arm talent.

A question that's lingered since his days at Carlsbad High School, Sayin threw the ball with a little more zip and pop than what we've seen in prior settings. A cerebral assassin with high-level football intelligence and intangibles, Sayin should be positioned for a sizable step forward in on-field performance as the Buckeyes' second-year starter.

4. Which guys look the part before you even get into the tape?

Two players stood out here for two very different reasons.

The first was NC State's CJ Bailey. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Bailey has a long, athletic frame with room to add. At first glance, his size and physical features reminded me a lot of former Tennessee and Michigan quarterback Joe Milton.

Although Milton was probably further along physically than Bailey at the same stage of their collegiate careers, Bailey has a much better grip on the nuances of the position in his third year while he continues to add muscle to a more linear frame.

The other player of note on first glance was Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Chambliss' height is probably more accurately reflected around 5-foot-11. He's got a trunk of a lower half, though, in a way that had me thinking of Russell Wilson from a frame standpoint. Both rely heavily on their lower body and compact build to generate consistent velocity.

5. Who didn't quite jump off the field?

As I've noted previously, there's always a degree of caution warranted when delivering praise or criticism from this type of event. With that said, I thought USC's Jayden Maiava left something to be desired from a pure arm-strength standpoint.

Somewhat of a mechanical thrower, the ball doesn't jump out of his hand -- especially when surrounded by peers -- and he can struggle to generate consistent velocity into the intermediate and deep parts of the field.

An intriguing name bandied about for the 2027 NFL Draft, arm strength figures to be a big question mark heading into next season.

6. Who looked the most ready to run an offense tomorrow?

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but the answer is Notre Dame's CJ Carr.

Since high school, Carr has handled himself like a 10-year veteran, combining a high level of maturity and on-field confidence into consistently poised performances. Friday's throwing exhibition was no different. The rising sophomore's skill set was highlighted by his boringly good accuracy, clean mechanics and quick release.