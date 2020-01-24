Six college football teams that can crack the top 25 and make some noise in 2020
Everyone talks about the 'way too early top 25,' but what about the teams just on the outskirts?
With the 2019 season in the books and attention being turned toward spring practice ahead of the 2020 college football campaign, you have seen plenty way-too-early top 25 lists aimed at setting the stage for the forthcoming talking season.
What follows below are six teams consider on the cusp of that top 25. One is a Group of Five challenger. One is a fast-rising Pac-12 squad. Three are from the Big 12.
All of them return their starting quarterbacks. That's sort of the starting point in considering talented returning teams.
Don't think of them as wannabes. Think of them as almost-theres. In alphabetical order, here are six teams that should be on the cusp of the top 25 once the 2020 season begins eight months from now.
|1
|Fourteen starters return from the best team in the program's brief FBS history (13-1). Sure, Eli Drinkwitz won with Scott Satterfield's players. Now, Shawn Clark will win with Satterfield's and Drinkwitz's players. Quarterback Zac Thomas (23-3 as a starter) returns as the Mountaineers make a legit run at a New Year's Six Bowl.
|2
|The Golden Bears are the underground buzz of the West Coast. Justin Wilcox gets back just about every difference-making player on offense. That includes quarterback Chase Garbers, who threw four touchdowns in the bowl game. The eight wins tie for the most since 2008. Cal gets TCU, Stanford, Oregon, Utah and Washington at home.
|3
|Fourteen starters are back from a 7-6 team that lost four games by a touchdown or less. In the Big 12, if you've got a quarterback, you've got a chance. Brock Purdy returns for Year 3. While 2019 was a bit of a downturn, Matt Campbell is still considered a hot coaching commodity.
|4
|Considering the fragile nature of Kansas State at all times, coach Chris Klieman had an impressive debut. Eight wins -- including an upset of Oklahoma -- proved Klieman has the chops to succeed in the Big 12. He gets back veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson and six of his top seven returning receivers. The offensive line must be rebuilt.
|5
|The Wildcats are a well-kept secret within their own conference. Seventeen starters return from an eight-win team. Mark Stoops pulled off one of his best coaching jobs in succeeding with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback. The guy he replaced, Terry Wilson, returns from injury. Watch the Cats. The last time they won 18 games in two seasons was 1976-77.
|6
|The Cowboys became a factor when Chuba Hubbard announced Monday was returning. The 2,000-yard rusher returns with quarterback Spencer Sanders and WR Tylan Wallace to a form a typical Big 12 team. An offensive juggernaut that will have trouble stopping people.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Ed Orgeron extended by LSU
Orgeron led LSU to a national title and arguably the greatest season in college football history
-
2020 Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts makes case
The final day of Senior Bowl practice is the books and the six quarterbacks ended Thursday's...
-
Ruffin McNeill leaves Oklahoma staff
Lincoln Riley is looking for two new staff members at Oklahoma after McNeill's decision to...
-
Top draft-eligible CFB players for 2020
There's plenty of talent returning to college football this season
-
New Cuse DC spurns Orange for Miss. St.
Arnett spent less than two weeks in the defensive coordinator role for the Orange
-
CFP committee adds three, has new chair
The playoff committee now has seven sitting athletic directors
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game