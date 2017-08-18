Six college football teams that get my juices flowing ahead of the 2017 season

The 2017 college football season will be here before you know it, and that's incredibly exciting. At least, it is for a college football nerd such as myself, and I bet it is for you too seeing as how you are currently reading these words.

I love college football. Not just the sport itself, but oh so many things that come along with it. So it's no surprise that the closer the season gets the giddier I start to become. The air is fresher, the sun shines brighter, food tastes better, all of that stuff when the season draws near.

What I'm saying is I'm pumped, and while I'm excited to see every single game that I can, there are a few teams I've taken a bit of special interest in heading into the season. Not necessarily teams that are going to win a lot of games and contend for championships, but teams that have piqued my interest for one reason or another.

I want to share those interests with you. There are six teams in particular that I'll be following a little closer than others this year, and here they are in alphabetical order.

Florida Atlantic Owls

You have to give Lane Kiffin credit. I'm more interested in Owls football than I ever have been before or ever thought I'd be. I mean, considering how many players Kiffin has brought in that were featured during the first two seasons of Netflix's "Last Chance U," I feel like I already know half the team. They haven't played a game, and I'm already emotionally invested.

Then, of course, there's the Lane Kiffin factor itself. If we look at Lane's previous stops as a head coach, there hasn't been a shortage of interesting things happening. Whether it's Kiffin's exit from Knoxville, or him disguising himself as the Unabomber on the sideline during a Sun Bowl appearance with Southern California Trojans , there's always something to talk about when Kiffin is involved.

So it looks like Owl be watching FAU a lot more closely this year.

LSU Tigers

While LSU has been good for the entire 21st century, that doesn't mean it's been all that exciting a team to watch. Yes, it's had terrific players doing incredible things, but on the whole, it's always been kind of boring. Nick Saban and Les Miles won national titles in Baton Rouge by bludgeoning opponents to death. It has been an effective strategy, if not an incredibly appealing one.

Well, I expect that to change a bit this year. Sure, the defense is still filled with monsters, but the offense should show an actual personality in 2017. One of the first things Ed Orgeron did after officially getting the job at LSU was lure Matt Canada away from Pittsburgh Panthers to run his offense.

I don't know if you paid a lot of attention to Canada's offense at Pitt, but it does a lot of things besides run right, run left, throw a slant on third down if you have to. The Carolina Panthers offense not only scored 41 points per game last season, but it did so while having offensive lineman Brian O'Neill not only catching passes but throwing them as well.

What I'm saying is that you might want to stay in the room when LSU's offense takes the field this season, and not just to watch Derrius Guice .

Oregon Ducks

I just want Oregon to get back to being good. When Oregon was at the peak of its powers under Chip Kelly, it was one of the most enjoyable teams in the country to watch. I think the Ducks are going to pull a Stella this year and get their groove back.

The reasons I believe this begins with Willie Taggart taking over the program. He had one of the more entertaining offenses in the country at South Florida Bulls last year, and Oregon isn't Oregon if it isn't running the ball all over the place and racking up points.

Where I think the real difference will be, however, is on defense. Jim Leavitt left Colorado Buffaloes to become the defensive coordinator in Eugene, and in my opinion, this is a huge coup by Taggart. Without Leavitt in Boulder, I'm rather confident we don't see Colorado put together the season it had in 2016, as he was a miracle worker with the Buffaloes defense.

It won't be nearly as difficult to turn around Oregon's defense, and at the height of Oregon's powers, while we were dazzled by the high-octane offense, its defense was the real backbone of the team. I'm looking forward to seeing how quickly Leavitt can work his magic with the Ducks.

Purdue Boilermakers

Yes, I am featuring Purdue in a post about teams I'm excited about in 2017. No, I am not using it in the context of "I'm excited because my favorite team gets to play Purdue this week, and we need a win." It's legitimate excitement, people.

Now, you may be wondering how or why I could be so interested in a team that's only managed to win nine games over the last four years, and that is certainly a reasonable reaction to have. I don't blame you one bit. It's just Purdue is now home to one of my favorite coaches in college football: Jeff Brohm.

I have been a Jeff Brohm fanboy since I first discovered him in 2010. Well, that's not entirely true. I knew him from his time in the NFL, and I knew that he was a coach on the Louisville Cardinals staff for a while, but I didn't really take an interest until 2010 when he was at Illinois Fighting Illini .

Brohm was the QB coach on that team under Ron Zook, and the Zooker was coming off some rough seasons with the Illini. After magically appearing in the Rose Bowl following the 2007 season, Zooker's boys had only managed to go 8-16 the next two years. Then Brohm showed up and an offense that was mediocre at best in 2009 was suddenly scoring eight points more per game, and Brohm's work with the quarterbacks had a huge role in it.

So when he left Illinois to run UAB Blazers 's offense in 2012, I followed him. UAB's offense immediately improved by eight points per game under Brohm that season. Then he left to reunite with Bobby Petrino at Western Kentucky in 2013, put together another fantastic offense and took over as head coach the next season when Petrino left to return to Louisville.

As a head coach, he had more prolific offenses with the Hilltoppers. Now, my fascination with Brohm isn't solely due to the fact he scores a lot of points, but it's how his offenses have done it in different ways. He molds his offense to his personnel, and sometimes it feels like I see a different approach on a weekly basis depending on who is opponent is, and what they do well or not.

Because of all this, I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do at Purdue in his first season. I think Boilermakers fans are going to have a lot more fun than they're used to.

South Florida

So one of the reasons I'm excited about Oregon is because it hired Willie Taggart, and it turns out I'm wired about the team he left behind as well. My excitement for the Bulls comes from a different place than the other teams I've gone over. I just think this is a team that can be really good in 2017, even without Taggart.

Charlie Strong steps into a nice situation, better than the one he had at Texas Longhorns . While Charlie took over a house with a strong frame, but one that had to be gutted on the inside, he's got himself a turn-key home in Tampa. This thing's all packed up and ready to go.

While the Bulls haven't received the same amount of hype, I see them as being to the 2017 season what Houston Cougars was before the start of the 2016 season: A team from outside the Power Five conferences that can put together a legitimate run at a College Football Playoff berth.

It's a team with talent and a team that could potentially find itself going 12-0 during the regular season if everything breaks right. If that happens, we'll all see how serious the CFP Selection Committee is about considering everybody for a playoff bid.

Texas

And now we segue from Charlie Strong's new team to his old one. There are so many links between these teams that I honestly didn't even realize while putting this list together.

Anyway, on to Texas. I mentioned Charlie Strong taking over a home that needed to be gutted when he got to Austin. Although the remodel took longer than those at the school were hoping for, Charlie brought in some pretty nice features even though the wins may not have been there.

Tom Herman is inheriting a team with a lot of talent, and while it's a young team that's going to experience some growing pains, Herman has shown that he can perform quick turnarounds before. In 2012, Herman took over an Ohio State Buckeyes offense that had managed only 24.5 points per game the year before. He increased that number to 37.2 in his first season, and before he was done in Columbus, he was helping the Buckeyes win a national title while using a third-string quarterback.

He jumped to Houston and had the Cougars going 13-1 in his first year, finishing the season with a top 10 ranking and win over Florida State Seminoles in the Peach Bowl. Now he takes over at Texas where they would love to see an offense capable of putting points on the board and competing with Oklahoma Sooners for Big 12 titles again.

I think one of the things that excite me the most about Texas this season is the wide range of possibilities. This is a team that could struggle to reach a bowl game, while at the same time it has the potential to push for a Big 12 title and a playoff berth.

I can't wait to watch and see what happens.