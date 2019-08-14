Six teams featured on college football-themed Bud Light cans being released for 2019 season
Fans of the six schools can purchase custom Bud Light cans this fall
The college football season is right around the corner, and now you can celebrate with a team-themed can. Bud Light will be releasing the themed cans which will highlight Alabama, Iowa, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. LSU is the only team that permitted its school logo to be featured on its respective can.
Three of the six teams play in the SEC, and this comes just months after the conference lifted its ban on serving alcoholic beverages at university sporting events. The SEC revealed that each school can put a limit on the amount of alcoholic beverages that a person can purchase per transaction.
The SEC is allowing each school to decide how it wishes to proceed when it comes to the sale of alcohol within their respective stadiums. Shortly after the SEC alcohol ban was lifted, Alabama revealed that they don't plan to sell alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium this coming season.
"This new policy allows each campus to decide what is right for them," the school said in a statement. "These guidelines will be helpful as we move forward and have future conversations. We have one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country, and we don't envision making changes at this time."
In addition, Iowa -- also being featured by Bud Light -- will serve alcohol in its club seats during the 2019 season, but alcohol won't be available on the main concourse of Kinnick Stadium.
