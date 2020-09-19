The third week of college football action in the 2020 season is a little sparse. There are only two Big 12 games and the ACC's best game -- Virginia at Virginia Tech -- was postponed. So if you're looking for a potential gem on Saturday evening, SMU's trip to North Texas could be the offensive battle you crave. The Mustangs are coming off a 31-24 win over Texas State in Week 1 while the Mean Green took the top off of Houston Baptist 57-31. With a point total of 69 according to William Hill Sportsbook, the offenses in this game should provide plenty of entertainment value.

Though SMU is in a better spot as a program, and a two-touchdown favorite on Saturday, this is a big opportunity for North Texas to get back to some winning ways after finishing 4-8 last season. It'll have to reverse some history, however. SMU has dominated this series 32-6. Since the series was rebooted in 2014, SMU has won four of the last six games. All of the info you'll need to follow along is featured below, with storylines for each team as well as viewing information for Saturday's matchup.

Storylines

SMU: The Mustangs had probably a closer call than they originally thought against Texas State, so this is a chance to play a more dominant game. Quarterback Shane Buechele is back as one of the most productive passers in college football after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards a season ago. He had a couple of picks against the Bobcats, but the Mustangs have a deep receiving corps. In fact, few quarterbacks spread the ball around like SMU. Expect that type of distribution to put a lot of stress on North Texas' pass defense.

North Texas: Speaking of UNT's pass defense, it allowed 480 yards and three touchdowns through the air against Houston Baptist. However, the Huskies love to throw the ball and had an even bigger day in Week 2 against Texas Tech. Still, to give up that many yards doesn't bode well for UNT against SMU and it'll likely be up to the offense to win in a shootout. Quarterback Jason Bean looks like a solid dual-threat player who can do a little bit of everything, but Austin Aune also received some playing time as well. How that quarterback two-deep shakes out over the course of the season could be something to watch. For now, it gives SMU a couple of things to try to defend.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)