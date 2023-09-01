Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-0, SMU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Louisiana Tech struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-9 record. On the other hand, SMU finished a solid 7-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 24-23 loss they were dealt in the New Mexico Bowl.

Louisiana Tech have to know they're fighting an uphill battle given the -20-point spread they're up against. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: they haven't played as the underdogs yet this season.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Louisiana Tech considering the team was a sub-par 1-7 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,064.04. SMU will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 7-0 as such last season.

Odds

SMU is a big 20-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 66.5 points.

Series History

SMU and Louisiana Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.