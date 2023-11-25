Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Navy 5-5, SMU 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

SMU and Navy are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Memphis typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday SMU proved too difficult a challenge. SMU secured a 38-34 W over Memphis.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Preston Stone and Seth Henigan. Stone had a great game and threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Henigan was balling out in the loss, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Navy and East Carolina played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 30.5-point over/under. Navy didn't even let East Carolina onto the board and left with a 10-0 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Navy.

Navy can attribute much of their success to Alex Tecza, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

SMU's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Navy, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Mustangs have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 471.3 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Midshipmen , though, as they've been averaging only 304.1 per game. Will SMU be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will Navy flip the script? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

SMU is a big 19.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU and Navy both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.