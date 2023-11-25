Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Navy 5-5, SMU 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Navy has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Navy Midshipmen and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when Navy and East Carolina played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 30.5-point over/under. Navy didn't even let East Carolina onto the board and left with a 10-0 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Tecza, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, SMU had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 30.3 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. They secured a 38-34 W over Memphis.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Preston Stone and Seth Henigan. Stone had a great game and threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Henigan was balling out in the loss, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

The win got Navy back to even at 5-5. As for SMU, the last time they lost on the road was back back in September. Having now won four straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 9-2.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Midshipmen have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 202.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Mustangs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 185.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

SMU is a big 19.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

SMU and Navy both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.

Oct 14, 2022 - SMU 40 vs. Navy 34

Oct 09, 2021 - SMU 31 vs. Navy 24

Oct 31, 2020 - SMU 51 vs. Navy 37

Nov 23, 2019 - Navy 35 vs. SMU 28

Sep 22, 2018 - SMU 31 vs. Navy 30

Nov 11, 2017 - Navy 43 vs. SMU 40

Nov 26, 2016 - Navy 75 vs. SMU 31

Nov 14, 2015 - Navy 55 vs. SMU 14

Injury Report for SMU

Jordan Kerley: Out for the Season (Knee)

Jake Bailey: probable (Undisclosed)

Jaylan Knighton: probable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Navy