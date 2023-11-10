Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: North Texas 3-6, SMU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.13

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Texas Mean Green and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas is expected to lose this one by 17 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, North Texas came up short against UTSA and fell 37-29. North Texas has not had much luck with UTSA recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, North Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for 105 yards, was perhaps the best of all. Chandler Rogers also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, SMU had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 38.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They managed a 36-31 victory over Rice.

Preston Stone continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, while also throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

SMU's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. In that department, Elijah Roberts was the leader with 2.5 sacks.

North Texas has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for SMU, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

While only North Texas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played North Texas.

We should be in store for an exciting game Friday as both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Mean Green have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 482.3 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Mustangs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 465.3 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

SMU is a big 17-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against North Texas.