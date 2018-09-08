SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game

TCU won the last time they faced SMU, and things went their way on Friday, too. TCU made easy work of SMU and carried off a 42-12 win. Not happy with the 14-12 score at halftime, TCU made a real splash in the second half.

The match pushed SMU down to 0-2 and pulled TCU up to the reverse at 2-0. Next week TCU take on Ohio St. at 8:00 PM. As for SMU, they will face off against Michigan.