Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Tulsa 3-4, SMU 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

SMU will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The SMU Mustangs and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Friday, SMU got themselves on the board against Temple, but Temple never followed suit. They put a hurting on the Owls on the road to the tune of 55-0. The result was nothing new for SMU, who have now won four matches by 21 points or more so far this season.

Preston Stone was his usual excellent self, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Jordan Hudson was another key contributor, picking up 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tulsa last Thursday, but the final result did not. They were dealt a punishing 42-10 loss at the hands of Rice. Tulsa has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Hurricane weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 138 passing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Rice passed for 342.

SMU has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for Tulsa, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

As mentioned, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SMU's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Tulsa over their last five matchups.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Mustangs have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 164.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Golden Hurricane struggle in that department as they've been even better at 188.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

SMU is a big 21-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 5 out of their last 8 games against SMU.