Friday night's football game between SMU and Navy was delayed approximately 15 minutes after SMU's pony mascot left a little something on the field that had to be cleaned up following a touchdown celebration. The incident occurred during a rally of 20 unanswered points in the third quarter that helped the Mustangs defeat Navy 40-34.

After quarterback Tanner Mordecai ran for a 60-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, Peruna -- the team's black Shetland pony mascot -- was trotted onto the field to run across in celebration. Unfortunately, Peruna suffered an accident during the run, leaving a trail around the 40-yard line.

SMU's field crew was seemingly unprepared to have to clean up the mess from the FieldTurf artificial playing surface, and they had to improvise by using paper cups as poop scoopers.

While the delay was a bit of an embarrassment for this version of Peruna, who is the ninth in a long line of SMU pony mascots and has held down the job since 2011, the Mustangs came out of the situation smelling like roses. Mordecai's touchdown marked the go-ahead score, and SMU would never trail again thanks in part to his four touchdowns on the night. The Mustangs would win 40-34 to improve to 3-3.