The 2024 ACC Championship Game features No. 8 SMU taking on No. 17 Clemson with big College Football Playoff implications as the winner is a virtual lock to make the field as one of the top-five ranked conference champions. The Mustangs went 11-1 this season and were a perfect 8-0 in their first season in the ACC. Meanwhile, the Tigers went 9-3 with a 7-1 record in the conference. SMU exceeded expectations heavily throughout the season and went 7-4 against the spread, while Clemson was 5-7 against the number.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Both programs have over 100 years of history but this will be the first time they've ever played each other. The Mustangs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Clemson vs. SMU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 30-19 on all top-rated picks over the past 10 weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

The model has set its sights on SMU vs. Clemson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Clemson vs. SMU:

SMU vs. Clemson spread: SMU -2.5



SMU vs. Clemson over/under: 55.5 points

SMU vs. Clemson money line: SMU -140, Clemson +117

SMU vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine

SMU vs. Clemson streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back SMU

This is Rhett Lashlee's third year at the helm for SMU and this is his second 11-win season in a row. The Mustangs finished last season ranked No. 24 in the final AP poll of the season, giving them their first ranked year since 1984. However, SMU was only picked to finish seventh in the ACC preseason media poll.

Preston Stone returned at quarterback but Lashlee made the controversial decision to bench the AAC's most efficient passer from the season prior and turned to Kevin Jennings. The move wound up giving the offense the spark it needed to go through the ACC unbeaten. SMU's defense has also settled in late in the season, allowing only 13 points and 427 yards of total offense combined in wins over Virginia and California. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Clemson

Dabo Swinney's squad has lost at least three games in four consecutive seasons and hasn't been to the College Football Playoff since 2019, but this is still undoubtedly one of the most talented rosters in the ACC. Clemson's three losses came against No. 7 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina and an 8-4 Louisville program that didn't lose a game by more than seven all season.

Cade Klubnik is one of the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks, throwing for 3,041 yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 437 yards and seven scores. Klubnik threw for multiple touchdown passes in all nine of Clemson's wins this season and he'll likely be the barometer for the Tigers' success again on Saturday in Charlotte. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. SMU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 60 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Clemson vs. SMU, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.