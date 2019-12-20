SMU vs. FAU: Prediction, pick, Boca Raton Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

Florida Atlantic won its second Conference USA championship in the last two seasons, and its reward is a trip to its home stadium for a bowl game against SMU. Now, while that might seem to be a letdown for the Owls, how many places are there that you'd rather be in December than south Florida?

This will be the sixth Boca Raton Bowl in history, and Florida Atlantic has a chance to make some of their own. A win in this game would make the Owls the first two-time Boca Raton Bowl champion. That's not an opportunity that comes along every day. As for SMU, this will be the Mustangs' first time playing in the game.

Storylines

SMU: Bowl games aren't something that have happened often for SMU in recent years. Since the program received the death penalty from the NCAA, this will be only the sixth time the program has gone bowling since starting back up in 1989. The last bowl appearance came in the 2017 Frisco Bowl, which the Mustangs lost and then saw Chad Morris leave for Arkansas. Well, SMU is in a much better position now. SMU is 10-2 and has won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1984, which was one of those seasons that led to that pesky death penalty! Sonny Dykes has done a terrific job in his second season, and a win would give SMU 11 wins in a season for only the third time in program history.

Florida Atlantic: Lane Kiffin led the Owls to two conference titles and two Boca Raton Bowls in three seasons, but he will not be around to coach the team in this game. He has since left to take over at Ole Miss. Still, Kiffin or not, this has been a terrific bounce-back season for the Owls. They fell to 5-7 last season and missed a bowl game altogether. Now they have a chance to tie the 2017 team for the most wins in a single season.

Viewing information

Event: Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: FAU Football Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Boca Raton Bowl prediction, picks

This is a game that could quickly turn into a shootout, but I'm leaning SMU's direction because I think it's in the best position to win. First of all, its coach will be on the sideline. FAU not only has to play this game without Kiffin, but as mentioned earlier, it is playing this game in its home stadium. You have to wonder how motivated this FAU team will be to play in the game. SMU seems like the safer play all things considered. Pick: SMU (-3.5)

