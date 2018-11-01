SMU vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs (home) vs. Houston Cougars (away)

Current records: SMU 3-5; Houston 7-1

What to Know

Houston will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against SMU at 7:00 p.m. SMU will need to watch out since Houston have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.

Houston might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They blew past South Florida 57-36 last week. No one put up better numbers for Houston than D'Eriq King, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 419 passing yards and picked up 134 yards on the ground on 11 carries. D'Eriq King has been one of their standout athletes in their past five games.

Meanwhile, SMU fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-26 to Cincinnati. The game was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but SMU were outplayed the rest of the way.

Houston's win lifted them to 7-1 while SMU's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. If Houston want to win, Houston will need to focus on stopping SMU's Reggie Roberson, Jr., who caught 7passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ben Hicks, who passed for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cougars are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Mustangs.

This season, SMU are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Houston have won 2 out of their last 3 games against SMU.