SMU vs. Houston odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert on 62-32 run
Emory Hunt has locked in his pick for Thursday's SMU vs. Houston matchup.
The SMU Mustangs are perhaps the most surprising club among the 10 undefeated teams left in Division I college football. They aim to keep their record unblemished when they visit the Houston Cougars on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston. Southern Methodist (7-0, 3-0), which leads the AAC West Division, rebounded from a close call against Tulsa with a 45-21 victory Saturday over a solid Temple team. The Cougars (3-4, 1-2), who appear to be in rebuilding mode, scored a late touchdown to outlast downtrodden Connecticut 24-17 on Saturday. SMU won last year's matchup 45-31 as a two-touchdown home underdog. The Mustangs are 14-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 65.5 in the latest SMU vs. Houston odds. Before locking in your Houston vs. SMU picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game inside-out from a player's and coach's perspective.
The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 62-32 record on college football picks against the spread, returning a profit of nearly $2,800 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a keen sense for the trajectory of these AAC programs, posting a 7-3 record on spread picks involving the Mustangs or Cougars over the past two seasons.
Now, he has analyzed SMU vs. Houston from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.
Hunt knows the Mustangs can't afford to look past a Houston club that will be inspired for a strong performance before a national television audience and its loyal fan base. Southern Methodist passed a test from Temple with perhaps its strongest all-around performance of the season. The Mustangs built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back against an Owls club that didn't have the firepower to keep pace.
Texas transfer Shane Buechele had perhaps his best game as a collegiate signal-caller. He threw for a career-high six touchdowns and 457 passing yards while completing throws to eight different receivers. Reggie Roberson had eight receptions for a career-best 250 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on plays of 33, 60 and 75 yards.
But just because the Mustangs are clicking on all cylinders doesn't mean they will will cover the Houston vs. SMU spread on Thursday.
The Cougars had high hopes in their first season under coach Dana Holgorsen, but saw their season take a turn for the worse following close losses to ranked teams in Washington State and Tulane. Following a 38-31 loss to the Green Wave, standout dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King announced he was going to redshirt in order to preserve a year of eligibility.
However, they have responded to win two of three in King's absence, beating North Texas 46-25 as a touchdown underdog and getting past Connecticut last week. Houston was down to its third-string quarterback because of an injury to Clayton Tune, but Logan Holgorsen, the coach's son, threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Singleton in the fourth quarter that held up as the game-winner.
Hunt has broken down this matchup from every angle and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.
Who wins SMU vs. Houston? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Houston spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who has returned nearly $2,800 to his followers this season, and find out.
