SMU vs. Houston odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 92-59 run

It's an AAC West showdown when the Houston Cougars host the 16th-ranked Southern Methodist Mustangs on Thursday night. The Mustangs are 7-0 after their most dominant win of the season against a strong Temple defense, crushing the Owls 45-21. SMU is rolling with talent and big-play ability on both sides of the ball, including one of the nation's top quarterbacks. The Cougars have serious quarterback issues and are a disappointing 3-4, with three losses to ranked teams, but they defeated UConn 24-17 last week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. The Mustangs are 14-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.5.

The model knows the Mustangs are led by a balanced offense that is tied for fifth in the nation at 44.5 points per game. Quarterback Shane Buechele is seventh in the country in passing yards at 2,122 and has 18 touchdown passes. He has a pair of big-time receivers in Reggie Roberson Jr. (42 catches, 795 yards and six touchdowns) and James Proche (54-609-8). Running back Xavier Jones is tied for fifth in the nation with 12 touchdowns and has rushed for 751 yards (13th).

SMU's defense is tied for second in the nation with 29 sacks, led by safety Patrick Nelson, who has 7.5. He also has 45 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Richard McBryde leads the team with 46 tackles and has 1.5 sacks. The Mustangs also have eight interceptions and are plus-three in turnover margin.

But just because the Mustangs appear to be on cruise control doesn't mean they will cover the spread on Thursday.

The home team has won four straight and is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between the teams, and Houston will count on its defense. Nickel back Grant Stuard makes plays all over the field, leading the team with 63 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Donavan Mutin has contributed 33 tackles and an interception, while David Anenih has 5.5 sacks.

With the quarterback situation unsettled with standout D'Eriq King redshirting following a 1-3 start and replacement Clayton Tune questionable with a hamstring injury, the Cougars will rely heavily on its running backs. Kyle Porter has run for 448 yards and three touchdowns, while Chandler Smith has run for 124 yards and averages 6.2 per carry.

