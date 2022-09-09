Who's Playing

Lamar @ SMU

Current Records: Lamar 0-1; SMU 1-0

Last Season Records: SMU 8-4; Lamar 2-9

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The SMU Mustangs will be strutting in after a victory while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cardinals came up short against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last Thursday, falling 28-14.

A well-balanced attack led the Mustangs over the North Texas Mean Green every single quarter on their way to victory last week. SMU was completely in charge, breezing past North Texas 48-10 on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-10. SMU's QB Tanner Mordecai was on fire, passing for four TDs and 432 yards on 32 attempts. Mordecai's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Roderick Daniels Jr. in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Lamar's loss took them down to 0-1 while SMU's win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Lamar would reverse both their bad luck and SMU's good luck. We'll see if the Cardinals manage to pull off that tough task or if the Mustangs keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.