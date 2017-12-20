SMU vs. Louisiana Tech, Frisco Bowl: Pick, prediction, odds, live stream, watch online

The Frisco Bowl will take place Wednesday, and it will be worth your time on a cold, December weeknight.

SMU lost coach Chad Morris to Arkansas after the end of the regular season but hired Sonny Dykes to replace him. Here's the kicker: Dykes is coaching the Mustangs in the bowl game against Louisiana Tech -- where he went 22-15 as the coach of the Bulldogs from 2010-12.

The Mustangs went 7-5 (4-4 in AAC) in 2017, and the Bulldogs posted a 6-6 (4-4 in C-USA) record. SMU is a five-point favorite over Louisiana Tech heading into the matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

SMU: Quietly, quarterback Ben Hicks was awesome in 2017 for the Mustangs. The sophomore threw for 3,442 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions in an up-tempo offense that shouldn't change much with the transition from Morris to Dykes thanks to the presence of Hicks and star wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He threw four touchdowns in each of his last three games, and the offense scored 40 or more points in each of those outings. Defense? Well, there's not much of that. The Mustangs finished 113th in FBS in scoring defense (35.5 points per game). At least they know they can keep up in a point-per-minute game.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs are a little better on the defensive side of the ball (26.7 PPG), and consistently force turnovers (22 on the year). Running back Boston Scott can break the 1,000-yard mark with 63 against the Mustangs, Jaqwis Dancy can be explosive and the Bulldogs do a great job playing smart offensive football and getting into third-and-manageable situations. This year's version of the Bulldogs is a more conservative version than those of previous seasons under Skip Holtz, which should make for a fun matchup in Frisco.

Prediction



Give me the Bulldogs to not only cover, but win outright. They've scored four defensive touchdowns this year, including three pick sixes during the second half of the season. That defensive prowess, combined with an offense that will keep SMU's offense on the sideline and some confusion due to the coaching transition, will earn Louisiana Tech an upset win in suburban Dallas. Pick: Bulldogs (+5.5)

