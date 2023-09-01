The SMU Mustangs will open their 2023 season when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. SMU went 7-6 last season, including a 5-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference and the Mustangs are reportedly heading to the ACC in 2024 in news that broke on Friday. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 3-9 season during a rebuilding year under head coach Sonny Cumbie. The Bulldogs opened their 2023 campaign last week, earning a Week 0 win over FIU in a 22-17 final.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are favored by 20 points in the latest SMU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under is set at 66.5 points according to the SportsLine Consensus. Before entering any SMU vs. Louisiana Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisiana Tech-SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech spread: SMU -20

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 66.5 points

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech money line: SMU: -1121, Louisiana Tech: +700

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech picks: See picks here

Why SMU can cover

SMU put together a winning season under first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, giving the Mustangs something to build on this year. They are aiming for their fifth straight winning season, with quarterback Preston Stone taking over for Tanner Mordecai. Almost all of the top targets in the receiving game are back this year, and SMU added TCU transfer Jordan Hudson.

Running back Tyler Lavine is also returning after rushing for a team-high 642 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Miami transfer Jaylan Knighton adds some explosiveness to the offense. Lashlee improved the offensive line with multiple additions from the transfer portal as well. SMU is 16-4 in its last 20 home games, while Louisiana Tech has failed to cover the spread in five straight road games.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech already has a game under its belt, using a late touchdown to get past FIU. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their last six games against SMU, easily staying within the 11-point spread in a 39-37 final two years ago. SMU has not been particularly profitable over the last two years, covering the spread six times in its last 18 games.

Bulldogs senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed 34 of 44 passes for 333 yards and one touchdown in the win over FIU last week. Junior running back Charvis Thornton averaged 6.4 yards per carry on eight attempts, while freshman Jacob Fields turned his only touch into a 30-yard game-winning touchdown. Their Week 0 experience could prove pivotal against an SMU team that is getting set for its first game of the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make SMU vs. Louisiana Tech picks

The model has simulated Louisiana Tech vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Louisiana Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana Tech vs. SMU spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.