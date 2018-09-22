SMU vs. Navy: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch SMU vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
SMU Mustangs (home) vs. Navy Midshipmen (away)
Current records: SMU 0-3; Navy 2-1
What to Know
SMU will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Navy at 12:00 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 40-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
SMU have to be hurting after a devastating 20-45 loss at the hands of Michigan last week. SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from James Proche, who caught passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 292 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Navy took their matchup against Lehigh by a conclusive 51-21 score. With Navy ahead 34-7 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Navy's victory lifted them to 2-1 while SMU's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Navy caused 6 turnovers against Lehigh, so SMU will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Midshipmen are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Mustangs.
Last season, SMU were 5-7-0 against the spread. As for Navy, they were 6-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Navy have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Navy Midshipmen 43 vs. SMU Mustangs 40
- 2016 - SMU Mustangs 31 vs. Navy Midshipmen 75
- 2015 - Navy Midshipmen 55 vs. SMU Mustangs 14
