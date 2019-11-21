SMU vs. Navy odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the SMU Mustangs and the Navy Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while SMU is 9-1 overall and 4-1 on the road. It's the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs with Navy holding a 12-8 advantage overall. However, it was SMU who managed the 31-30 victory as 6.5-point underdogs last season. The Midshipmen are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Navy vs. SMU odds, while the over-under is set at 66.5. Before entering any SMU vs. Navy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Navy took a tough 52-20 loss at the hands of Notre Dame last week. The Irish forced the Midshipmen to play from behind, something their option offense isn't exactly designed for. Navy still ran for 281 yards as a team in the loss and is averaging just shy of 350 yards per game, with quarterback Malcolm Perry serving as one of the most dynamic runners in the nation. Perry has rushed for 1,159 yards this season with 16 rushing touchdowns and has now run for 3,501 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career at Navy. He's also averaging 12.6 yards per pass attempt and he'll test the SMU defense.

Meanwhile, SMU came out on top against East Carolina by a score of 59-51 two weeks ago. Running back Xavier Jones had a stellar game for the Mustangs as he rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 64-yard TD run in the third quarter. Texas transfer Shane Buechele has been prolific this season, throwing for 3,195 yards and 28 touchdowns. His top target James Proche (88-1,0008-12) will be a serious matchup issue for the Navy secondary.

