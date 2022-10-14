The SMU Mustangs will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday when they take on the Navy Midshipmen in a key American Athletic Conference matchup in Dallas. The Mustangs (2-3, 0-1) are coming off a 41-19 loss at UCF on Oct. 5 in their AAC opener. The Midshipmen (2-3, 2-1) have won their last two conference matchups since losing to Memphis 37-13 on Sept. 10. Navy crushed Tulsa 53-21 last Saturday, but is just 1-3 in the past four matchups with SMU.

Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. SMU is averaging 500.2 yards per game on offense, while Navy averages 341.8. The Mustangs are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Navy vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57. Before making any SMU vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Navy vs. SMU spread: SMU -12.5

Navy vs. SMU over-under: 57 points

Navy vs. SMU money line: Navy +360, SMU -480

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games

SMU: The Mustangs are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games

Why SMU can cover



SMU has had little trouble moving the football and had 520 yards of total offense against Maryland and 576 against North Texas earlier this season. The Mustangs have registered 500 yards of total offense in 13 of the past 26 games. Biletnikoff Watch List selection Rashee Rice, a senior, is third nationally in receiving yards at 687, and has had four 100-yard games this season. Overall, SMU has had at least one 100-yard receiver in each game in 2022.

Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who began his career at Oklahoma, has been clicking on offense and has three games with 369 yards passing or more. In the season-opening 48-10 win at North Texas, Mordecai completed 23 of 32 passes (71.9 percent) for 432 yards and four touchdowns. In back-to-back losses at Maryland and at home against TCU, Mordecai completed 56 of 103 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He was picked off four times.

Why Navy can cover

Despite that, the Mustangs are not a lock to cover the Navy vs. SMU spread. That's because the Midshipmen can run the ball effectively. Fullback Daba Fofana leads the team in rushing, and is coming off the best game of his career. In the big win over Tulsa last Saturday, Fofana carried 21 times for 159 yards (7.6 average) and three touchdowns. For the season, he has a team-high 275 yards on 67 carries (4.1 average) and three TDs.

Also carrying a heavy load for Navy is quarterback Tai Lavatai. He has rushed a team-high 69 times for 147 yards (2.1 average) and three TDs. He has also completed 27 of 56 passes for 524 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 138.6. His best passing game came against East Carolina in a 23-20 double-overtime victory on Sept. 24. In that contest, Lavatai completed seven of 10 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball 15 times for 30 yards.

