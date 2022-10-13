Teams looking to improve on 2-3 starts to the season meet when the Navy Midshipmen battle the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Friday night. The Midshipmen, 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference, are coming off their most impressive performance of the season, defeating Tulsa 53-21 last Saturday. The Mustangs, meanwhile, are 0-1 in the conference after beginning league play on Oct. 5, dropping a 41-19 decision at UCF. SMU has won the last two meetings against Navy and three of four.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Navy leads the all-time series 13-10, including a 6-5 edge in games played in Dallas. The Mustangs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 57. Before making any SMU vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Navy vs. SMU spread: SMU -12.5

Navy vs. SMU over-under: 57 points

Navy vs. SMU money line: Navy +360, SMU -480

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games

SMU: The Mustangs are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games

Why SMU can cover



The Mustangs have one of the best passing attacks in the country, led by senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai. For the season, he has completed 125 of his 211 passing attempts for 1,680 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. SMU is ranked fourth in the nation in passing offense at 355 yards per game and ninth in total offense at 500.2 yards. Mordecai is 13th nationally in completions per game with 25, and is fourth in passing yards per game at 336.

His top receiver is wide receiver Rashee Rice, who's recorded 46 catches for 687 yards (14.9 average) and four touchdowns. He is one of the best targets in the country and is second nationally in receiving yards per game at 137.4, and in receptions per game at 9.2. Rice, who is 20th in all-purpose yardage (137.4), is coming off a 12-catch, 122-yard performance at UCF on Oct. 5.

Why Navy can cover

Despite that, the Mustangs are not a lock to cover the Navy vs. SMU spread. That's because the Midshipmen can run the ball effectively. Fullback Daba Fofana leads the team in rushing, and is coming off the best game of his career. In the big win over Tulsa last Saturday, Fofana carried 21 times for 159 yards (7.6 average) and three touchdowns. For the season, he has a team-high 275 yards on 67 carries (4.1 average) and three TDs.

Also carrying a heavy load for Navy is quarterback Tai Lavatai. He has rushed a team-high 69 times for 147 yards (2.1 average) and three TDs. He has also completed 27 of 56 passes for 524 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 138.6. His best passing game came against East Carolina in a 23-20 double-overtime victory on Sept. 24. In that contest, Lavatai completed seven of 10 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball 15 times for 30 yards.

