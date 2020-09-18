The North Texas Mean Green will take on the SMU Mustangs at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while SMU is 1-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 32-6-1, including a 49-27 victory last season in Dallas, and SMU has won four of the last five meetings.

SMU is 4-1 against the spread in its last five September games, while North Texas is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 home games. The Mustangs are favored by 14-points in the latest North Texas vs. SMU odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 68.5. Before you make any SMU vs. North Texas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for North Texas vs. SMU:

SMU vs. North Texas spread: SMU -14

SMU vs. North Texas over-under: 68.5 points

SMU vs. North Texas: SMU -550, North Texas +425

SMU: Shane Buechele's performance against Texas State was his eighth career 300-yard game

NT: The Mean Green ran 86 offensive plays in last week's win over Houston Baptist



What you need to know about SMU

Quarterback Shane Bueschele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown against Texas State last week, but also threw two second-half interceptions that helped keep the Bobcats in it. Running back TJ McDaniel ran for 130 yards and a nine-yard touchdown, while Ulysses Bentley IV had touchdown runs from six and 12 yards in the second quarter and finished with 49 yards rushing.

SMU kicker Chris Naggar earned AAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against Texas State. Naggar went 4-for-4 on PATs, connected on a 32-yard field goal and added five touchbacks on six kickoffs in his SMU debut.

What you need to know about North Texas

North Texas opened its year two weeks ago with a 57-31 home win against Houston Baptist, a game that saw the Mean Green roll up a school-record 721 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jason Bean completed 11-of-18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a 37-yard touchdown run.

Running back Oscar Adaway III rushed for 118 yards on five carries with two touchdowns against Houston Baptist, and Deandre Torrey added 85 yards on 11 carries. However, despite their dominant performance earlier this season, the Mean Green are just 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games against a team with a winning record.

How to make SMU vs. North Texas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, despite SMU's Buechele throwing for almost 350 yards.

So who wins SMU vs. North Texas? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. North Texas spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.