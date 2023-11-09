The SMU Mustangs look to extend their winning streak to six games but could be without quarterback Preston Stone when they host the North Texas Mean Green in an AAC matchup on Friday. SMU (7-2, 5-0) has scored at least 31 points in every game during its current run, which includes a 36-31 victory at Rice last week. Stone exited that contest following a hard hit in the fourth quarter and is in concussion protocol, and his availability likely won't be known until Friday. North Texas (3-6, 1-4) suffered its third consecutive loss last Saturday, a 37-29 setback against UTSA. The Mustangs are 35-6-1 all-time versus the Mean Green and have won 12 straight meetings at home.

Kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Mustangs are 17-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.5. Before making any North Texas vs. SMU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on SMU vs. North Texas and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for North Texas vs. SMU:

SMU vs. North Texas spread: Mustangs -17

SMU vs. North Texas over/under: 67.5 points



SMU vs. North Texas money line: Mustangs -835, Mean Green +556

SMU: The Mustangs are 4-2 against the spread as favorites this season

UNT: The Mean Green are 3-0 ATS as road underdogs in 2023

SMU vs. North Texas live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs will turn to redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Jennings and rely on their solid ground attack if Stone is unable to face the Mean Green. Jennings has appeared in five contests this season, completing 16-of-20 pass attempts for 190 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. SMU is averaging 174 yards on the ground this year and amassed 223 against Rice last week, with three different players gaining at least 55.

One of them was senior running back Jaylan Knighton, who recorded 55 on 11 carries and leads the Mustangs with 511 rushing yards -- 50 shy of the career high he set in 2021 with Miami (Fla.). Knighton shares the team lead with four touchdown runs and is one of four players on the team with three or more. SMU has won by an average of 31.6 points during conference play this season and is 4-0 at home, where it has scored 52.5 and allowed 10.0 per game.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green are led by quarterback Chandler Rogers, who is tied with Stone and Rice's JT Daniels for first in the AAC with 22 touchdown tosses and ranks second with 2,445 passing yards. The junior, who transferred to North Texas after spending 2022 with Louisiana-Monroe, has posted 300-yard performances in five of his seven starts this year and set a career high with 411 yards on Oct. 28 against Memphis. After throwing one in the season opener, Rogers went seven consecutive games without an interception before being picked off twice last week.

Rogers' top target is Ja'Mori Maclin, who leads the Mean Green with 44 catches and 766 receiving yards. The sophomore wideout is tied for first in the nation with 11 touchdown receptions and had at least one in each of his first eight contests this year before being denied by UTSA last week. Junior Ayo Adeyi leads North Texas in rushing with 716 yards and has reached the century mark in each of his last two games, giving him five 100-yard performances in 2023.

How to make SMU vs. North Texas picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 76 points.

So who wins SMU vs. North Texas, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Texas vs. SMU spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.