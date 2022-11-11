The South Florida Bulls will try to snap their seven-game losing streak when they face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon. USF has lost three straight games by double digits, including a 54-28 setback at Temple. SMU has won three of its last four games, including a 77-63 victory against Houston last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Mustangs are favored by 17.5 points in the latest USF vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 71.5. Before entering any SMU vs. USF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for South Florida vs. SMU:

South Florida vs. SMU spread: USF +17.5

South Florida vs. SMU over/under: 71.5 points

South Florida vs. SMU money line: USF +500, SMU -700

Why South Florida can cover

USF has played just one home game since Oct. 1, so the Bulls will be excited to return home on Saturday afternoon. They nearly upset Florida and Cincinnati earlier this year on the road, and they also covered the 17.5-point spread in a loss to Houston two weeks ago. South Florida is capable of being a competitive team, but the betting market is not giving the Bulls any credit.

Head coach Jeff Scott was fired on Sunday, leading to Daniel Da Prato being named the interim coach. An interim coach can often lead to an inspired effort in the following game, so that is something to monitor. Sophomore running back Brian Battie has rushed for 728 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Battie can help South Florida control the time of possession, limiting SMU's chances of running up the score.

Why SMU can cover

These teams could not be trending in more opposite directions right now, as SMU is coming off a performance of the ages. The Mustangs set school records for points in a game (77), total touchdowns (11), passing touchdowns (nine) and 433 total yards in the first half in their win over Houston last week. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai was responsible for all nine passing touchdowns, including seven in the first half.

Mordecai now has an SMU-record 13 games with 300-plus passing yards during his career. The Mustangs scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game and are still alive for the conference championship and a bowl game berth. None of that bodes well for a South Florida team that just fired its head coach and ranks No. 129 out of 131 FBS teams in points allowed per game (39.9).

