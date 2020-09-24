Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ SMU

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 0-2; SMU 2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, the SMU Mustangs are heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home turf advantage on Saturday as they take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. SMU should still be riding high after a big win, while the Lumberjacks will be looking to right the ship.

SMU made easy work of the North Texas Mean Green last week and carried off a 65-35 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mustangs had established a 55-21 advantage. RB Ulysses Bentley IV went supernova for SMU as he rushed for three TDs and 227 yards on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Bentley IV's 84-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 17 points for SMU. Kicker K Chris Naggar delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin came up short against the UTSA Roadrunners last week, falling 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for the Lumberjacks, but WR Xavier Gipson led the way with one touchdown. Gipson hadn't helped his team much against the UTEP Miners three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last week, where they covered a 14.5-point spread.

SMU was totally in charge when the teams previously met three seasons ago, breezing past Stephen F. Austin 58-14 at home. Will SMU repeat their success, or do the Lumberjacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.