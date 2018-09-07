SMU vs. TCU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game
SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Preview
On Friday, TCU take on SMU at 8:00 PM. TCU will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against SMU last time they played.
While not quite a landslide, the match between TCU and SMU the last time the two teams met was still a pretty decisive one as TCU wrapped it up with a 56-36 victory. Kenny Hill, who passed for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in TCU's success.
Fortunately for SMU, Hill is no longer on the squad. Despite that, TCU is still favored to win this one.
-
