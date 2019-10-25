SMU vs. Temple: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch SMU vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 SMU (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: SMU 6-0-0; Temple 5-1-0
What to Know
Temple won both of their matches against SMU last season (60-40 and 45-20) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Temple and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Owls will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
The Owls came out on top in a nail-biter against Memphis last week, sneaking past 30-28. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, it may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but SMU ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They managed a 43-37 win over Tulsa. The victory was familiar territory for SMU, who now has six in a row.
Temple is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Owls to 5-1 and the Mustangs to 6-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls enter the contest with only five passing touchdowns allowed per game, good for 14th best in the nation. As for SMU, they rank fifth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 26 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.99
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 9-point favorite against the Owls.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Temple have won both of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.
- Oct 01, 2016 - Temple 45 vs. SMU 20
- Nov 06, 2015 - Temple 60 vs. SMU 40
