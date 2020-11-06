The SMU Mustangs and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is 1-3 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Mustangs are 6-1 overall and 3-0 on the road. The two programs have met six times in history and split those six meetings down the middle with two wins, two losses and two ties each.

And in the four meetings between these two schools since they joined the AAC, each team has won twice with Temple covering in three of those four contests. The Mustangs are favored by 17.5-points in the latest SMU vs. Temple odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 62.5.

SMU vs. Temple spread: Temple +17.5

SMU vs. Temple over-under: 62.5 points

SMU vs. Temple money line: Temple +575, SMU -850

What you need to know about Temple

Temple took a serious blow against the Tulane Green Wave last Saturday, falling 38-3. The Owls managed just 222 yards of total offense and averaged just 3.6 yards per play in the blowout loss. However, prior to that loss the Owls had been averaging 441 yards and 32.3 points per game, so they're hoping it was simply a bad night and not indicative of larger problems.

Randle Jones, Jadan Blue and Branden Mack give the Owls a talented trio of receivers. All three players have at least 19 receptions this season and have topped 200 yards receiving in the first four games of 2020. Stopping those three will be a top priority for the SMU defense.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 51-37 win over the Navy Midshipmen last Saturday. RB Ulysses Bentley IV had a stellar game for SMU as he rushed for two TDs and 149 yards on 25 carries. SMU has seven players on the roster already with double-digit receptions and eight players who have produced at least 250 yards from scrimmage. That gives starting quarterback Shane Buechele a lot of skill position talent to work with as SMU hunts for a New Year's bowl berth.

SMU enters Saturday's showdown averaging 523.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks seventh in the country. However, the Mustangs are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games on the road.

