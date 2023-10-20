A head-to-head series that has been characterized by high-scoring affairs will be renewed on Friday when the Temple Owls host the SMU Mustangs in an American Athletic Conference game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The last five matchups between the teams have featured one team scoring at least 45 points. The average combined total points scored in those five games has been 81.8. The last time these teams met, in November 2020, the Mustangs blew out the Owls, 47-23. This year, SMU (4-2 overall, 2-0 in AAC) and Temple (2-5, 0-3) sit at opposite ends of the AAC standings. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner (concussion) is a game-time decision.

SMU vs. Temple spread: Mustangs -23.5

SMU vs. Temple over/under: 54.5 points

SMU vs. Temple money line: Mustangs -2368, Owls +1122

SMU: The Mustangs are sixth in the nation in fumbles lost (one)

TEM: The Owls rank seventh in the country in penalty yards per game (32.57)

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs face a Temple defense that has been one of the worst in the country this season. The Owls rank 120th in the nation in scoring defense (35.6 points per game) and 117th in total defense (438.4 yards per game). They have struggled as much against the run and pass, ranking 126th in both rush defense (206.7) and pass efficiency defense (166.85).

By contrast, SMU has one of the best defenses in the AAC this season. The Mustangs rank in the top three in the conference in several categories, including defensive touchdowns (first), first down defense (first), passing yards allowed (first), red zone defense (second), rushing defense (third), scoring defense (first), team sacks (third) and total defense (first). SMU is allowing 16.85 fewer points per game in 2023 compared to last season. See which team to pick here.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls have a solid one-two punch at running back in Joquez Smith and Darvon Hubbard. A 5-foot-8, 190-pound freshman from Tampa, Fla., Smith averages 4.8 yards per carry. In Week 3, he earned his first career start and rushed for 142 yards against Norfolk State. Meanwhile Hubbard, a 6-foot sophomore, averages 4.5 yards per carry. The two running backs have combined to score three touchdowns this season.

In addition, Temple faces a SMU offense that is coming off arguably its worst game of the season. Last week against East Carolina, the Mustangs set season lows in total yards (334) and rushing yards (58). Their 5.5 yards per play average was the offense's second worst this season. See which team to pick here.

