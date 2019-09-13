SMU vs. Texas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

SMU (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: SMU 2-0-0; Texas State 0-2-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for SMU. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Texas State at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 954 yards last week.

After losing to North Texas the last time they met, SMU decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Mustangs took their matchup against North Texas last Saturday by a conclusive 49-27 score. Among those leading the charge for SMU was RB Xavier Jones, who rushed for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, if Texas State was expecting to get some payback for the 10-45 defeat against Wyoming the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Texas State fell to Wyoming 14-23. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Bobcats.

SMU's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Mustangs enter the contest with 7 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 29 on average. So, the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.