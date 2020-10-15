The 17th-ranked SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave square off in an American Athletic Conference matchup Friday night. The Mustangs (4-0, 1-0) are led by senior quarterback Shane Buechele, who threw for just under 4,000 yards last season in leading them to their first 10-win season since 1984. The Green Wave (2-2, 0-2) have back-to-back bowl wins but have been inconsistent, splitting their first four after going 5-1 to start last season and 1-5 to end it. The Green Wave will try to control the clock with the running game, while Buechele and SMU will attempt to win this one through the air.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Mustangs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Tulane odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5.

SMU vs. Tulane spread: Mustangs -6.5

SMU vs. Tulane over-under: 64.5

SMU vs. Tulane money line: Mustangs -220, Green Wave +190

SMU: Shane Buechele is 14-3 since becoming the starting quarterback.

TUL: The team rushed for more than 200 yards in seven of its past nine games.

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 after accumulating fewer than 100 yards rushing in their previous game, and Buechele's arm makes up for it when SMU can't run the ball. The former Texas transfer is second in the nation in passing yards with 1,326 and has 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. Running back Ulysses Bentley was limited to 32 yards in the 30-27 loss to Memphis, but he has 412 yards and averages 8.4 per carry this season.

SMU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine after allowing more than 450 total yards in its previous game. Options like wideouts Rashee Rice (17 catches) and Danny Gray (three TDs) and tight end Kylen Granson (13 receptions, two TDs) help the Mustangs outscore foes, and the defense is opportunistic. The unit has 11 sacks, led by tackle Elijah Chapman with three, and nine turnovers, paced by cornerback Brandon Crossley's two interceptions.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games, and the offense should be able to move the ball on the ground against SMU. The Mustangs allow 164.3 rushing yards per game, ranking 51st in FBS, while Tulane is ninth in the nation in rushing at 241.3. Powerful sophomore running back Cameron Carroll leads the way with 285 yards and seven touchdowns, while senior Stephon Huderson has averaged 7.1 yards on his 25 rushes.

Tulane is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games following an ATS loss, and the Green Wave come in off a 49-31 loss to Houston despite forcing five turnovers. Defensively, Patrick Johnson is an NFL prospect who has five of the team's 14 sacks. Linebackers Marvin Moody and Dorian Williams share the team lead with 31 tackles, and Williams has two sacks. In the secondary, Jaylon Monroe has batted down four passes and safety Macon Clark has two interceptions.

